Lanes of I-85 to I-65 SB reopen after tractor-trailer overturned

The ramp from Interstate 85 to Interstate 65 southbound in Montgomery is back open after a truck overturned Thursday.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, lanes have reopened and traffic is flowing smoothly.

Montgomery Police shut down the interstate in order to clear the overturned tractor-trailer from the roadway. During that time, traffic was rerouted from I-65 northbound to the Clay Street exit and from there to the Eastern Boulevard.

According to Montgomery Fire officials, the truck was carrying boxes of paper plates.

No details have been released on what may have caused the truck to overturn.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.