Truck overturned on ramp from I-85 to I-65 SB, roadway blocked

The ramp from Interstate 85 to Interstate 65 southbound in Montgomery is blocked by an overturned truck.

Montgomery police confirm the interstate is shut down.

Drivers can take I-65 northbound to the first exit, which is Clay Street, and turn around or use the Eastern Boulevard as alternate routes.

Traffic is also being detoured on Day Street.

According to Montgomery Fire, the truck is carrying boxes of paper plates.

