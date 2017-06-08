Dothan man blows whistle on alleged 'unlawful' oppression by city, police

A Dothan man is speaking out about what he calls “unlawful” oppression by the Dothan city government and police department.

Samuel Tew says he has been persecuted for years, and several times in the past few weeks and months he claims he was physically assaulted.

“I've been in the hospital 146 days from police brutality,” Tew said. “My medical bills are somewhere around $155,000. My wrist needs surgery, and my elbow has a cracked radial head," he said.

The damage to Tew's body doesn't stop there.

"There's all kinds of damages up in there where they grabbed my arm and bent it back on purpose. Let me say this too, the ironic thing, they classify me as a nut case,” Tew said.

Tew held a press conference with his attorney Julian McPhillips, Jr. They addressed all questions and described the next course of action in efforts to resolve the conflict.

“If we can’t get something better from the city of Dothan then they leave us no choice, we will take this to court,” said McPhillips.

While the case has yet to go to court, according to McPhillips there’s a good chance that this case will end up in federal court.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.