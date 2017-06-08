Auburn's Casey Mize named third-team All-American by Baseball America

The sophomore ace will start Game 1 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday. The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
It’s 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can’t be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.More >>
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
