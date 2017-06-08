Auburn's Casey Mize named third-team All-American by Baseball America

AUBURN, Ala. (Auburn Athletics) – Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

Mize, a 6-3 sophomore from Springville, Ala., posted an 8-2 record with a 2.04 ERA that ranked third in the SEC during the 2017 season. He also recorded 109 strikeouts against just nine walks in 83.2 innings pitched, leading the nation with a 12.1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 109 strikeouts were the most by an Auburn pitcher since Brent Schoening had 151 and Chris Bootcheck had 125 during the 1999 season.

He made 12 starts and tossed two complete games, including a nine-inning, 12-strikeout gem against Tennessee Tech in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on June 3.

Mize is Auburn’s 25th all-time All-American and second under head coach Butch Thompson, joining Anfernee Grier from 2016. He is the fifth Tiger to earn All-America honors from Baseball America since 2000, joining Gabe Gross (2000), Todd Faulkner (2000), Hunter Morris (2010) and Grier.

