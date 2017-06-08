Auburn University trying to help achieve food security

Auburn University continues to take an active role in the conversation regarding food insecurity at home and abroad.

Recently a number of administrators were tapped to examine domestic and global food security.

June Henton, dean of the College of Human Sciences at Auburn, Auburn's incoming president Dr. Steven Leath, and Paula Hunker, director of strategy and policy for Auburn's Hunger Solutions Institute, participated in the Challenge of Change Commission.

The Association of Public and Land-gr ant Universities with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation brought together prominent university, government, non-governmental organizations and business leaders to examine global food security challenges and develop strategies for public research universities to address.

"Food and nutrition security is probably the greatest challenge of our generation," said Paula Hunker, Auburn University Hunger Solutions Institute.

The commission unveiled its report and action plan in Washington, D.C., which focuses on harnessing the vast academic, research and leadership capabilities of public research universities to address the interdisciplinary challenges of food and nutrition security.

"It is a holistic blue print of what we could do. Hopefully it is something we can get the government behind, we can have scientific funding behind it, and we can get every sector reading from the same plan," said Hunker.

Auburn has been at the forefront of this fight. End Child Hunger Alabama, Universities Fighting World Hunger, and President's United to Solve Hunger are just some of the initiatives lead by the Auburn University Hunger Solutions Institute. Students are not only being equipped through organizations like campus kitchens but also in the classroom with access to a Hunger Studies minor.

"A lot of these students do the volunteer work and they see the faces of hunger. When you make it personal it effects them in a different way," said Kara Newby, Auburn University Hunger Solutions Institute.

Click here for more information about the Hunger Solutions Institute.

For more about the report, visit aplu.org/challengeofchange.

