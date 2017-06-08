Roy Moore promises to fight for state rights if elected to senate

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Auburn University continues to take an active role in the conversation regarding food insecurity at home and abroad.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Preparations for this year's Alabama State Games competition are underway in Dothan. The 3-day event begins Friday afternoon.More >>
The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.More >>
