Roy Moore promises to fight for state rights if elected to senate

Roy Moore is one of the most polarizing figures in Alabama politics and is now running for U.S. Senate.

The former Alabama Chief Justice lost his seat twice, once for refusing to obey a court order to remove the Ten Commandments in front of the Alabama Supreme Court and a second time for ordering private justices to not follow the supreme court's ruling on same sex marriage.

Moore maintained innocence on the latter ruling even after he was suspended for the rest of his term.

“When you stand for something you are going to be controversial," Moore said.

Moore said being willing to stand for his beliefs is what separates him from other politicians.

“People talk about change in Washington, but they don’t do anything. They don’t stand on their principles, they succumb to political whims and try to keep the job and keep the money," Moore said.

When it comes to legislation, Moore wants Alabama to come first.

“People are tired of Washington telling us how to live our lives," Moore said. “We dare defend our rights that’s our nation, our state motto and I believe in that."

Moore said he would fight for state rights if elected, letting Alabama decide the best action to take.

Moore said his experience as a judge gives him a strong responsibility to uphold the constitution and his campaign will be about upholding the constitution and Alabama's values.

“I think it will be good to have someone from Alabama who represents the principles that Alabama stands for and do the things we want done as a state and as a nation,” Moore said.

Moore has strong support from core followers, but also strong opposition.

He said he will represent all of Alabama if elected.

