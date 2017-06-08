Suspect wanted in Montgomery rape and kidnapping

The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to multiple crimes that happened on May 26.

Geraldo J. Jackson, 29, is wanted on charges of rape, sodomy, robbery, and kidnapping, all first degree, according to CrimeStoppers.

The crimes happened at the intersection of Well and Old Selma roads in west Montgomery.

No other details about the crimes were released.

Jackson is described as 5'8" and 130 pounds.

If you have any information on Jackson's location, please call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

