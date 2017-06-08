Organizers prepare for Alabama State Games Friday

Preparations for this year's Alabama State Games competition are underway in Dothan. The three-day event begins Friday afternoon.

Crews were at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds setting up Thursday, and more preparations are expected to be completed early Friday.

The Alabama State Games is a youth and adult sporting event with approximately 4,000 athletes coming from all over Alabama to participate. Teams aren't limited to the state alone. Teams are also coming from Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

External Affairs Vice President of the ASF Foundation, Anthony Terling, says a variety of entertainment is planned for the state games.

"You'll see entertainment like your mascots from Auburn, Aubbie, Big Al from Tuscaloosa, we have the Troy Trojans, ASU Hornets, that's for the family friendly."

Many more events have been included to excite the crowd.

"We're on live television so you get to see cameras and live entertainment. We have a local band here that will be performing, it's a very patriotic event so you'll see some performers that will sing different patriotic songs," Terling said.

Visit Dothan Director of Sales, Robert Hillman, says the Alabama State Games is the largest event in the Wiregrass. In 2015 it brought in over 5,000 people, including athletes, coaches, family and friends.

"What that means for our industry is about 3,000 room nights we're taken up on that one particular weekend. So far I've already gotten notifications from some of our hotels that have already sold out and I'm currently reaching out to all the hotels to find out who has availability, and where we can send our guests as they show up to town," Hillman said.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday. The opening ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Friday evening. The Alabama State Games will wrap up Sunday.

To register log onto alagames.net.

