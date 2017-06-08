SCOTUS grants AL inmate last minute, temporary stay of execution

An Alabama inmate was granted a temporary stay of execution by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon just before he was to be put to death.

Robert Bryant Melson, 46, was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. but the stay halted the process just 15 minutes before it was to start.

Melson was convicted of the shooting deaths of three fast food restaurant workers during a 1994 robbery in Gadsden. A fourth worker survived.

Melson's attorneys made a flurry of last-minute court filings seeking to halt the execution, arguing that Alabama planned to use a sedative called midazolam that would not reliably render him unconscious before he is given other drugs that stop his lungs and heart. They cited midazolam's use in problematic executions including one in December in which an inmate coughed and heaved for the first 13 minutes of an execution held in December.

The Supreme Court's order is temporary, meaning it could lift the order and the execution continue.

The Alabama attorney general's office had asked for the execution to proceed arguing the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld midazolam's use and allowed other executions to proceed using it. Alabama has executed three inmates using midazolam.

