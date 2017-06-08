SCOTUS grants AL inmate last minute, temporary stay of execution

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in a store parking lot. The stabbing happened before 2 p.m. CT near Lee Road 621 and AL Hwy. 169, outside of Opelika.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
An Alabama inmate was granted a temporary stay of execution by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon just before he was to be put to death.More >>
A Prattville police officer who could have been seriously wounded or even killed Thursday is going home.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to multiple crimes that happened last month.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
