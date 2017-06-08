MPD looks for suspect in 2 robberies

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to two robberies Monday night.

At around 9 p.m., a woman reported she was robbed of her vehicle in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. Police say the suspect ordered the victim into the passenger seat and drove her from the scene.

The suspect released the victim in the 2400 block of East South Boulevard. She was uninjured.

At around 10 p.m., MPD received a report of a robbery at a business in the 4700 block of Mobile Highway. Police report a security guard sustained a non-life threatening injury when hit by the suspect.

MPD's investigation suggests the two robberies are linked. The vehicle taken in the woman's robbery was used during the business robbery. The vehicle was recovered by police soon after the second robbery.

There has been no arrest at this point, and MPD’s investigation continues.

