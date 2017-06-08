AL Dept. of Education developing electronic notification system

A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.

Gov. Ivey signed the bill Thursday, and according to the governor's office, the department of education has until October 1, 2017 to implement the new system. The notification system is designed to alert local schools and school systems when there are delays, early releases, or emergency-related updates.

"As a former school teacher, I know the importance of keeping everyone informed of what is going on in our schools. This notification system is a much needed source of information to clarify the sometimes murky communications in times of emergency," Ivey said.

Not only will local schools and school systems receive the alerts, but the department of education as well as Gov. Ivey will receive the updates as well.

