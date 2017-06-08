ALSBOE approves resolution for hiring freeze - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama State Board of Education voted on and approved a resolution to authorize a hiring freeze for the Alabama State Department of Education and Montgomery Public Schools on Thursday. 

The hiring freeze would stay in place until more information was given on the MPS budget related to the state intervention. 

The state intervention into Montgomery Public Schools was announced in January. 

