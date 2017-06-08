Alabama State wins fourth straight SWAC Commissioner's Cup

For the second-straight year, the Southwestern Athletic Conference has recognized Alabama State University as the winners of the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, C.D. Henry Award, as well as the James Frank Commissioner's Cup for the 2016-17 academic year.More >>
The 68th annual Future Masters golf tournament is just a little over one week away from teeing off at the Dothan country club.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
John Zilverberg is proof that a competitive spirit never grows old.More >>
Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma's football program.More >>
It's a great time to be a Troy Trojan. A surge in success in several athletic programs across the board has given the Trojans national exposure.More >>
Huntingdon Director of Golf Dave Schreyer was named the Division III Coach of the Year with the release of the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Dave Williams Awards on Tuesday.More >>
The Southern League released the roster for the annual All-Star game and six Montgomery Biscuits players have been named to the 2017 Southern League All-Star roster.More >>
Professional golfers and fans of golf are being encouraged to register to volunteer for the third annual Barbasol Championship.More >>
