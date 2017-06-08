Apple pairs with AL community colleges for new app-development system

Apple has selected Alabama's Community College System for a new app-development curriculum.

Beginning in the fall, students will learn to code and design fully functional apps. Two of the community colleges chosen include Trenholm in Montgomery, and Wallace Community College in Selma.

"As we begin the implementation, and the training and we see and get a good handle on what works best and how it is best implemented, then I think we could step up to the plate and say to the rest of the schools, 'this is how it's done,' and Apple is willing to join with us and expand the program," Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System said.

Alabama's Community College System was only one of six selected in the nation for the new curriculum.

