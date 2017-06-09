Amanda: Fab-u-lous Friday!

Happy Friday!! After a clear, cool and comfortable start to our morning, things will start to get warmer as we head through the afternoon. Each and every day on our 7-day forecast looks to get a bit warmer and also a little muggier, so get ready Alabama...
Today: It will be another mostly sunny and dry day across central and southern portions of the state... all of this drier air funneling in from the north will help to effectively warm our temperatures into the upper 80s by the afternoon later today. We can thank surface high pressure for keeping this mostly quiet weather pattern around for the next few days; sinking air in the atmosphere means not too much cloud development and also very low rain chances for a bit.
The Weekend: The northerly breeze that has been supplying our drier conditions will start to change in time for the start of our Saturday. A more southerly wind component will help bring some more moisture back into the region. A more saturated atmosphere means we will likely start to see some more clouds develop and maybe even a few more isolated pockets of rain. The most noticeable change won't be on the radar, but will be how it feels outside... highs in the 90° range will start to feel more humid than before.
Rain chances should increase even more starting on Sunday and especially across the southern half of Alabama. Better rain chances (30 percent coverage or better) will likely occur in time for the start of the new workweek on Monday and last through midweek at least. The best opportunity for showers and storms each day next week looks to be caused by convection during the afternoon.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
The Warriors are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.More >>
The Warriors are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.More >>