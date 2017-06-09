Amanda: Fab-u-lous Friday!

Happy Friday!! After a clear, cool and comfortable start to our morning, things will start to get warmer as we head through the afternoon. Each and every day on our 7-day forecast looks to get a bit warmer and also a little muggier, so get ready Alabama...

Today: It will be another mostly sunny and dry day across central and southern portions of the state... all of this drier air funneling in from the north will help to effectively warm our temperatures into the upper 80s by the afternoon later today. We can thank surface high pressure for keeping this mostly quiet weather pattern around for the next few days; sinking air in the atmosphere means not too much cloud development and also very low rain chances for a bit.

The Weekend: The northerly breeze that has been supplying our drier conditions will start to change in time for the start of our Saturday. A more southerly wind component will help bring some more moisture back into the region. A more saturated atmosphere means we will likely start to see some more clouds develop and maybe even a few more isolated pockets of rain. The most noticeable change won't be on the radar, but will be how it feels outside... highs in the 90° range will start to feel more humid than before.

Rain chances should increase even more starting on Sunday and especially across the southern half of Alabama. Better rain chances (30 percent coverage or better) will likely occur in time for the start of the new workweek on Monday and last through midweek at least. The best opportunity for showers and storms each day next week looks to be caused by convection during the afternoon.

