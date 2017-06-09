Dads get in free at Montgomery Zoo on Father’s Day

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are offering free admission for all dads of Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.

Home to over 500 species of animals, the Montgomery Zoo features creatures from five different continents. The newest residents include a baby ring-tailed lemur, juvenile giraffes and cheetahs.

The zoo also offers other attractions including: giraffe feeding, the Zoofari Skylift, train rides and paddle boat rides around Crystal Lake for an additional fee. The Overlook Cafe will be serving tasty lunch favorites that can be enjoyed in the open air dining area overlooking the Africa and North America areas of the zoo.

There will be zookeeper talks at the African Lion exhibit at 1:30 p.m. and the African Elephant exhibit at 2:30 p.m. The Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is home to one of the Southeast’s largest collections of preserved North American wildlife.

Zoo officials say the indoor museum is also a nice place for guests to learn and cool off.

Ticket prices:

Adults (13 years and older) - $20

Children (3-12 years old) - $15

Toddlers ( 2 years and younger) - Free

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum located at 2301 Coliseum Parkway is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.