Do you need a free AL photo voter ID card?

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Office of the Secretary of State is giving Alabama residents a chance to obtain a free voter ID card and register to vote.

According to state officials, residents wishing to get a voter ID card can do so at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located on Woodley Road in Montgomery.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID card residents must:

  1. Be a registered voter in Alabama at current address
  2. Must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting
  3. Must provide identification such as:
  • Birth certificate
  • Marriage Record
  • Medicare or Medicaid document
  • Military Record
  • Official school record or transcript
  • Social Security Administration Document
  • State or Federal Census Record
  • Hospital or nursing home record
  • Certification of citizenship

For additional information contact 1-800-274-8683 or www.alabamavotes.gov.

