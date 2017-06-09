Do you need a free AL photo voter ID card?

The Office of the Secretary of State is giving Alabama residents a chance to obtain a free voter ID card and register to vote.

According to state officials, residents wishing to get a voter ID card can do so at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located on Woodley Road in Montgomery.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID card residents must:

Be a registered voter in Alabama at current address Must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting Must provide identification such as:

Birth certificate

Marriage Record

Medicare or Medicaid document

Military Record

Official school record or transcript

Social Security Administration Document

State or Federal Census Record

Hospital or nursing home record

Certification of citizenship

For additional information contact 1-800-274-8683 or www.alabamavotes.gov.

