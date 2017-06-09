Gov. Ivey hires PR firm to help with office's messaging

Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Friday she has hired an outside public relations specialist to help get her messages out to the public. Ivey's office has a six-month contract with Direct Response LLC, of Montgomery, valued at $46,000. That comes to approximately $7600 for each month.

According to the Legislative Contract Review Committee, the contract includes travel expenses for the company, which Ivey also used while she was the state's lieutenant governor.

Ivey took over as governor on April 10 following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. Her office said she signed the contract because she did not have the typical two-month transition into the office as she focuses on steadying the state following the Bentley scandal.

Direct Response's Brent Buchanan has been working with Ivey on multiple topics under an interim contract since she became governor, her office said.

