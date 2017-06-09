Opp votes to raise city sales tax

City Council members in Opp voted to increase the city sales tax from nine percent to 10 percent.

According to Mayor Becky Bracke, the decision to increase the sales tax was done to help the struggling Mizell Memorial Hospital and to help recruit younger families to the city.

Like many rural hospitals across the country, Bracke says the city’s hospital is struggling and the doctors are overworked. By increasing the sales tax officials hope to bring in additional hospitalists and their families.

“You never want to have to go up on sales taxes,” Bracke said. “I want the people of Opp to understand that this decision was made to help the city,”

Of the five councilmen, District 1 Councilman Chad Jackson, District 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Hunt, District 3 Councilman Gary Strickland and District 4 Councilman LaVaughn Hines voted in favor of the increase. The fifth councilman, Skip Spurlin of District 5, abstained from voting for ethics reasons.

The news sales tax will go into effect on August 1.

