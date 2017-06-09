Sellers saying goodbye to Family Sunshine Center after 36 years

Karen Sellers wraps up her multi-decade career with the Family Sunshine Center. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Karen Sellers has been the executive director of the Family Sunshine Center for the past 36 years, but Friday is her last day.

Sellers says her retirement is not bittersweet, rather exciting.

"If you would've asked me last October it would have been," she explained. "I'm just excited to be leaving this organization that I've poured my life into, along with other staff members, in such good hands."

Tay Knight will be the new executive director. She has been with the Family Sunshine Center since 2006. Knight and Sellers have been co-directing since May.

If you or a loved one you know is struggling with domestic violence, you can contact the Family Sunshine Center at 1-800-650-6522.

