Sellers saying goodbye to Family Sunshine Center after 36 years

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Veteran farmer Mike Henry can't remember the last he's had a 'normal' year. If it's not a withering drought, then it's too much rain.More >>
