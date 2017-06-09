Growing concern as highly-contagious dog flu spreads to 8 states

Concerns are growing as cases of dog flu spread to multiple states. As of Friday, the University of Florida Veterinary Medicine listed eight states affected.

While Alabama has not seen any confirmed cases, the threat is not far away.

Currently, the states of Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, and Illinois have confirmed cases.



The symptoms the dog shows when it's infected with the flu are very similar to what a human feels: sneezing, coughing, fever, low energy and lack of appetite.

Prattville veterinarian Dr. Tommy Gamper says a vaccine can prevent the flu.

Dogs typically get the highly infectious virus at places such as dog shows, airports, and dog parks.

A vaccine is available. If you suspect your pet has the virus, contact your veterinarian.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on more details regarding this report. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.