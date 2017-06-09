Young Montgomerians using boxing to learn life lessons

You may not be able to reconcile the violent sport of boxing and faith, but one man has no such qualms.
T.C. Collins started Faith Boxing which is an outreach of his church, Faith Church, in Montgomery. Coach Collins says boxing is not only a great exercise but teaches many lessons about life and faith such as not giving up, being focused, and learning to defend yourself.
"The kid that's having problems with the bullying and all this type of stuff.. you know they come and we learning boxing, get their self-esteem up, they learn how to defend themselves but they don't take it on the streets and start becoming a bully," said Collins.
"I always thought boxing would be fun. I played other sports but I never really got into this until last year.. so I just want to try it," said 15-year old Will Pruitt.
Collins says he's been an amateur boxer for nearly 60 years. Collins has around 20 students ranging from 5 to 50 years old.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>