Young Montgomerians using boxing to learn life lessons

You may not be able to reconcile the violent sport of boxing and faith, but one man has no such qualms.

T.C. Collins started Faith Boxing which is an outreach of his church, Faith Church, in Montgomery. Coach Collins says boxing is not only a great exercise but teaches many lessons about life and faith such as not giving up, being focused, and learning to defend yourself.



"The kid that's having problems with the bullying and all this type of stuff.. you know they come and we learning boxing, get their self-esteem up, they learn how to defend themselves but they don't take it on the streets and start becoming a bully," said Collins.



"I always thought boxing would be fun. I played other sports but I never really got into this until last year.. so I just want to try it," said 15-year old Will Pruitt.



Collins says he's been an amateur boxer for nearly 60 years. Collins has around 20 students ranging from 5 to 50 years old.

