2 shot on Carmichael Road in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

Details are limited, but investigators said the victims, a man and woman, both suffered gunshot wounds that are considered non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

No arrests have been made.

