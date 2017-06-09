Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Montgomery dies

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
A standoff between a suspect and Montgomery police officers has come to an end with the man's arrest, according to Montgomery Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt.More >>
Before they were famous faces, they were wearing the uniform of the U.S. military.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
