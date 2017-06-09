Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Montgomery dies

A pedestrian injured in a motor-vehicle crash earlier this week died Friday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue treated the pedestrian, described as an adult male, at the site of the crash before he was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the crash occurred close to midnight on Monday on Wallace Drive near the Southern Boulevard and involved the pedestrian entering the vehicle's lane of travel. The vehicle was identified as a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, and both its driver and passenger were uninjured.

Montgomery police aren't releasing the man's name until his family is notified.

Circumstances of the crash are still being determined by accident investigators.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.