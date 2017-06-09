UPDATE: Armed standoff near Troy Highway comes to an end

A standoff between a suspect and Montgomery police officers has come to an end with the man's arrest, according to Montgomery Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt.

Earnhardt said officers were serving a felony warrant at a residence near Park Towne Way when the homeowner partially opened the door, displayed a weapon, and then closed the door. Earnhardt said the man refused to come out, leading to a standoff with officers.

The suspect's name has not been released.

