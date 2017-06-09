FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Heavy delays on I-65 NB in Chilton County

There are two crashes on Interstate 65 northbound in south Chilton County near the 205 mile marker, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton says state troopers are working one crash around the 205 mile marker with no road blockage and the Clanton Police Department is working a crash north of that one.

Drivers say interstate traffic is stopped in the area and traffic maps show delays for several miles.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.