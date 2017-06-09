I-65 in Chilton County to reopen shortly after RV, other crashes cleared

All lanes of Interstate 65 near Clanton are expected to reopen shortly after a series of vehicle crashes snarled traffic for several hours Friday afternoon.

Clanton police have been on the scene of an RV wreck that required a lot of road cleanup while Alabama State Troopers worked another.

While cleaning the roadway, investigators reported several other crashes occurred, delaying traffic between mile markers 203 and 208 even more.

The causes of the crashes remain under investigation. All injuries are said to be minor.

