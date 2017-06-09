Construction continues on Montgomery's historic Dexter Avenue

After the success seen in downtown Montgomery's Alley District, city developers are excited to see the wave of construction come up Commerce Street to historic Dexter Avenue.

"We started selling these buildings in 2011 to 2014 and the city conveyed these properties with a development agreement so the private sector will see these buildings going," said Lois Cortell, Senior Development Manager with the Department of Development for the City of Montgomery.

One of the biggest highlights of the construction is what's being done to the historic Kress building. Once it's complete, it'll host a fresh mix of retail, office, and residential spaces.

"Lots of opportunities of varying sizes of commercial tenants to fill in those commercial spaces," Cortell explained, "but on the upper floors is where there's something new. You can see - it's two floors of residential living space. There's 32 units. They're actually talking about August move-in dates for residents."

Montgomery currently has the highest hotel occupancy rate in the entire state but the city hopes the construction on Dexter will turn some of those part-time visitors into full-time Montgomerians while also improving things for those who already call the capital city home.

"We've done a great job of talking about tourists. But it's time that we really focus now on the residents that are living here," Cortell explained. "This improvement, these businesses, these homes, these are really for Montgomerians to live and to enjoy."

