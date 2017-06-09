Ways to battle the explosion of spam texts

Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone! FCC data we sorted reveals more than 10,000 complaints about unwanted robocall and telemarketing "text messages."
Cybersecurity expert Morey Haber tells us, "Spam texts are actually very prevalent."
How'd they get your number? You may have given it to them!
Haber adds, "People will often opt in for text messages and not realize they've done so. This could be anything from buying something online to even going to a sporting event where the big board says, 'text your favorite something to this number.'"
Sometimes, texts are being sent from an auto dialer just looking for a response. Once that spam text is in your phone, do you know what to do? Experts say if you don't remember "opting in" for texts from the sender: Don't click on attachments or links and don't hit "opt out."
"When receiving a spam text or any text that's questionable, a user should never reply to the text itself. If they do and it's an auto dialer, a hacker, or a scammer you've basically acknowledged that the number is active and given them a dialogue to continue the conversation or potentially target the attack," advises Haber.
How do you stop it?
Some spam texts are illegal to send, so the feds want to hear about ones you get.
If you get a text claiming to be from a retailer and you want to "opt out" you may want to go to their website or give them a call.
To file a complaint with the FCC, visit HERE or you can contact the FTC HERE.
Copyright 2017 Sweeps Feed via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
