Macon County makes push to fix roads, bridges

A campaign to fix all the roads and bridges in Macon County has been launched nearly 16 months after flooding did major damage.

Operation 'Open All Of Our Roads And Bridges In Macon County' is an effort by the Macon County Emergency Management Agency and the Macon County Commission to restore and repair all the roads and bridges.

Although they have been hard pressed financially, with help from FEMA they have fixed more than 250 miles of roads in the county damaged by flooding in 2015. However, repairs of five bridges in the county have been halted.

County Commissioner Mike Barry says they have been waiting for the state to approve work on the sites but also to contribute to the cost of all the repair work.

The bridge work deadline was June 21. The county has asked FEMA for an extension.

During the county commission meeting Monday the county EMA will outline a plan and make a presentation. They are encouraging all residents to attend.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.