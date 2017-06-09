Ozark Animal Shelter offers price of choice adoptions to solve overcrowding

The Ozark Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is now forced to start turning animals away.

The number of animals has grown since the facility became a "no-kill shelter" in February. Right now there are 56 dogs and 43 cats, and they can't accept any more until people start adopting.

The city is asking for help from the public by allowing them to adopt dogs and cats at the price of their choice.

"Come out to the animal shelter and we'll accept any donation. If you don't have any money, you can still come out and adopt one, but we'll accept donations for any animal you pick out and you think is a good match for you and your family," said Ozark Chief of Police Marlos Walker.

Some of the animals were surrendered because the owners couldn't take care of them anymore or they were captured by animal control.

The shelter added additional pens for dogs, but the need keeps growing. They would like to build more kennels and are looking for someone to donate resources and labor. They're in desperate need of dog and cat food, volunteers and foster parents.

Mayor Bob Bunting said they were getting a lot of transports before they became a "no-kill shelter."

"Presently the transports are concentrating on those organizations that are still kills," Bunting said.

The public is allowed to adopt animals at their price until Friday, June 16. If you're interested in fostering animals until they're adopted call the animal shelter at 334-774-4633.

