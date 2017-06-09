Highway 82 in Bibb County blocked due to truck fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Highway 82 in Bibb County blocked due to truck fire

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
BIBB CO., AL (WSFA) -

There is a truck fire on a bridge about halfway between Centreville and Tuscaloosa on U.S. Highway 82, according to witnesses. 

The north and southbound lanes are both blocked.

Authorities are on the scene.

