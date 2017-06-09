Tallassee Now! festival kicks off Friday night

The city of Tallassee is celebrating its annual Tallassee Now! celebration Friday and Saturday.

The weekend festival will feature a barbecue cook-off as well as arts and crafts, a car show, three music stages, a 5K run and more.

The live entertainment Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m.

For more information about the celebration, visit the event's website.

