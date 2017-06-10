Update: Traffic on I-85 south near exit 6 clear of crash

According to witnesses, traffic on I-85 south near Exit 6 was slow due to a car crash, but that crash is now clear.
There appeared to be two separate crashes, both near Auburn University Montgomery.
Traffic is still moderate to slow.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.