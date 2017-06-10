Station teaming up with Harley Davidson Montgomery for weather programming event

The WSFA 12 News Weather team will be teaming up with Harley Davidson Montgomery to host a Weather Radio and APP Programming event on Thursday.

WSFA's Eric Snitil and Amanda Curran will be giving away WSFA weather radios as well as two passes for the Harley Davidson Riding Academy ($249 value each).

WSFA 12 News Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson will be giving live reports during Alabama Live! as well as the noon broadcast.

Live music will also be a part of the event.

You can catch the weather team at 655 N Eastern Blvd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

