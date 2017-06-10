Copy-Foes to friends? Biden supports a Romney run for Senate

(CNN) - Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has an unlikely ally in former Vice President Joe Biden.

At Romney's Ideas Summit in Park City Utah, Biden openly praised his former political rival, calling him a man of integrity.

Biden also said he thought Romney should run for a seat in the Senate next year.

One person who attended the meeting said it was a quick, off-hand comment, but Romney supporters broke into applause.

President Donald Trump passed on Romney, who was highly critical of Trump's bid for the Oval Office, for secretary of state. Since then, Romney has been campaigning for Republican candidates.

