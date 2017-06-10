Tuskegee hosts conference remembering those fallen to injustice

Tuskegee University held a conference Saturday to commemorate those who lost their lives due to racial injustices.

The conference was held on Tuskegee's campus at the Kellogg Conference Center.

Participant Elvin Lang felt this was a program that he couldn’t miss. With his camera in hand, Lang wanted to capture the essence of the evils of lynching.

“I do a lot of historical work,” Lang said. “I like to document by taking pictures of historical events. The topic was very unique, and I thought that it would bring out some valuable information that people really need to know about,” said Lang.

Margaret Burnham, the event coordinator, felt the victims’ stories needed to be resurrected.

“Tuskegee was historically the place that collected information about lynching in the early twentieth century,” said Burnham.

This was the first year that the conference was held on the campus of Tuskegee University.

