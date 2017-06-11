All lanes of Hwy. 331 at Grant Rd. reopened after LifeFlight helicopter landing

Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.More >>
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.More >>
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.More >>
