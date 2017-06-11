All lanes of Hwy. 331 at Grant Rd. reopened after LifeFlight hel - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes of Hwy. 331 at Grant Rd. reopened after LifeFlight helicopter landing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

All lanes of Highway 331 have reopened at Grant Road in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The lanes were closed for the LifeFlight helicopter. Alabama State Troopers say they are responding to a vehicle crash in the area, with a reported SUV striking a tree with entrapment. 

Motorists should use caution.

