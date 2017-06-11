MPD investigates after man shot Sunday afternoon

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Sunday afternoon.

MPD Sergeant Jarrett Williams says officers and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane in reference to a person shot. After arriving the officials found a man suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The initial investigation suggests the shooting was accidental. However, Williams says the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

