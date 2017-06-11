MPD opens death investigation after man shot, killed Sunday afternoon

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a death after a person died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

MPD Sergeant Jarrett Williams says officers and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane in reference to a person shot. After arriving the officials found a man suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim has been pronounced dead. Williams says there do not appear to be any signs of foul play and the case is being worked as a death investigation.

