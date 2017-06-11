Demopolis man arrested after juvenile shot, killed

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.More >>
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.More >>
