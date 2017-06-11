Demopolis man arrested after juvenile shot, killed

A Demopolis man has been charged with murder after a juvenile was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

At around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, the Demopolis Police Department responded to a shooting call on Starmont Road in Gallion. Officers found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. She was taken to the Bryan Whitfield Hospital ER by emergency personnel, where she succumbed to the injury.

Chief Tommie Reese, Director of Public Safety for the City of Demopolis, said Dalton Martin Jowers, 19, has been charged with murder in the case.

The Demopolis Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate. Demopolis PD says, because the victim is a juvenile, her name will not be released.

