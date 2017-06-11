Civil rights author says not to forget dark lynching period in America

A two-day conference on lynchings has wrapped up at Tuskegee University and an author attending the conference is keenly aware of the atrocities committed long ago.

Noted Alabama black history historian Richard Bailey has written five books so far on civil rights and that includes the dark chapters on lynchings in Alabama. Bailey was part of the two-day conference as a book-seller and consultant to anyone who had any questions regarding lynchings.

"One of the most horrific periods, not only in Alabama history, but American history as well, but the point is it's a period many people prefer to forget. It's a period we have to face as a reality and it did happen. By investigating it, by addressing it, and then someone coming forward to apologize to what actually took place," said Bailey.

Bailey says, based on his research, at least 500 African-Americans were lynched from the 1930s to the 70s, but additional research may reveal more.

Richard Bailey says part of his work as an author also focuses on Alabama genealogy and education history.

