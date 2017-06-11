Doctor offers summer safety tips for seniors

With summer in full swing, it’s important to stay safe in the sun, especially for senior citizens.

Dr. David Williams has seen too many cases where elderly patients were overcome by the heat.

"Headache, nausea, vomiting, starting to get sick, fatigue, muscle aches, all symptoms of heat related illness," said Dr. Williams. “We will see a number of cases of heat illness, heat cramps, and that sort of thing, but what is more readily treated."

The two most serious conditions are heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but according to Dr. Williams, there are some preventative measures seniors can take to stay safe.

"Make sure that you're hydrated, you pace yourself,” said Dr. Williams. “This is probably the worst part of the year when people who are not acclimatized to heat go out and decide that they're going to mow the lawn when it's 89 degrees outside, and they get overheated, and become sick as a result of that."

Stay hydrated and remember, in case of an emergency, seek medical attention.

