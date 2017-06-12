Eric: Get ready, storms set to fire

Radar is generally quiet across the state of Alabama this morning. That's good news for morning commuters. But just outside of Alabama (south into Florida & east into Georgia), showers and storms are becoming more widespread in coverage. As our morning wears on, more heat will build upon already high humidity levels. That will set the stage for a busy afternoon...

TODAY: Storms will begin to ignite late morning and become numerous into the afternoon. Like wildfire, downpours will spread out into the untapped heat and humidity, filling the gaps enough to allow most of you to see rain in some fashion. The greatest coverage will be into the afternoon, but your individual timing will vary. Decent instability will support a few stronger pulse cores with heavy rain and frequent lightning with an outside shot at gusty winds. But in typical warm season fashion, a lack of shear will limit the overall threat of severe weather.

Localized minor flooding will be possible where slow moving cells put down a quick inch or two of rain. For others, the downpours will be much less significant and pose no real hazards.

Highs will generally range from the middle to upper 80s depending on the arrival time of your rain.

REST OF THE WEEK: A rather humid pattern will support continued shots at primarily afternoon rain/storms each day this week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 each day with very little in the way of variability.

Extended rainy patterns like this aren't necessarily common in June, so we'll take it.

