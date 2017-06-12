AL corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband

An Alabama Department of Corrections officer has been arrested for attempted to smuggle contraband into a prison, ADOC officials announced Monday.

ADOC officials say Vintarius Cardel Tarver, 24 of Union Springs, is charged with promoting contraband in a state prison, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and using his position for personal gain.

The charges are related to an incident that took place Sunday at the Bullock Correction Facility. ADOC officials say when Tarver reported to work he was found to be in possession of cellphones, cellphone chargers, 63 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 30 grams of Flakka and 84 Xanax pills.

Tarver was taken to the Bullock County Jail. Following his arrest, Tarver resigned from his position, officials say.

ADOC says Tarver has been with the department of corrections since November of 2015.

