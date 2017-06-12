Moe's Original Bar B Que set to open in June

Moe’s Original Bar B Que is set to open in June, according to the Montgomery Facebook page.

The restaurant will occupy the former Sinclair’s restaurant location in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood. According to its website, it will offer “Southern BBQ, down home fresh sides and fresh desserts” for lunch and dinner.

Some of the items featured on the menu include pulled pork platters, smoked turkey breast, chicken wings and southern fried catfish. Large party takeout orders and full-service catering for parties and special events with delivery are also available, according to Moe’s officials.

