Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint

A Montgomery man has been charged with a felony after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Documents say Robert Pettway is charged with one count of robbery first-degree.

On June 5 around 4:09 p.m. Pettway, using a handgun, stole two gold necklaces from the victim, according to court documents. During the robbery, the victim was seriously injured when the gun Pettway used shot the victim in the right cheek.

Pettway was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $45,000 bond.

