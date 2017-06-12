Family of murdered businessman offering reward for info on murder

One year after the murder of 78-year-old Earl Cosby, his family is hoping a reward can shine a light on the case and help find the killer.

Brent Cosby says he will never forget the image of his father shot and killed on the floor of his business, Cosby Body Shop on County Road 35.

"The initial trauma. I don't know if we ever get beyond it," Cosby said.

One year later and there are still no arrests. Brent Cosby says the family is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

"Well, at this point, I'd be willing to try anything to help out to find the person who did this because the person may be out committing these same acts in other places. My faith has been tested and I go back to that a lot," said Cosby.

Earl Cosby was said to be man who gave a person the shirt off his back, a proud military veteran and a great father.

"He was my father and unfortunately someone has taken his life and taken a lot of moments from his grandchildren and from me as well," Cosby said.

Mr. Cosby is buried not far from where he died and with him the truth of who killed him and why.

Brent Cosby has established an 800-number for anyone who can help law enforcement. That number is 1-800-for-earl. This number will be activated beginning Tuesday.

