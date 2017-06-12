Man charged after victim's home damaged by gunfire

A Montgomery man is facing charges after court documents say he fired a weapon and damaged the inside of a victim’s home.

According to court documents, Adrian Lee Jackson Jr. is charged with shooting or discharging a weapon into an occupied residence.

On Friday around 6 a.m., Jackson allegedly fired a gun into the residence causing damage to the walls inside, documents say. The victim told investigators she witnessed Jackson firing the gun at her home while she was outside.

Jackson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

