Officer and suspect identified in Prattville shooting

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson released more information Monday afternoon in the shooting of an officer and the death of a suspect last week.

Thompson identified the deceased suspect as 44-year-old William Jerrett Carrico.

Thompson said Prattville police officers Sgt. Donnie Martin and Officer Tyler Ray responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Patrick Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

While speaking to the victim, identified as Carrico's roommate, Carrico walked outside the residence and refused to cooperate with the commands of the officers, Thompson said.

Carrico then went back into the house, and the officers followed him inside. That's when Carrico reportedly started firing shots at the officers and Martin, who was wearing a bullet proof vest, was hit in the lower chest. Officers didn't return fire because they weren't able to see Carrico.

The officers left the residence and called for backup. That's when they heard an additional gunshot from inside.

With the use of a robot, officers were able to see Carrico lying on the floor of a bedroom and discovered he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Thompson said.

Martin was treated at Prattville Baptist Hospital and released Thursday. Martin and the other officers involved received counseling and have been cleared to return to work.

Thompson thanked all of the agencies that offered assistance and support.

